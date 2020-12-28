Inferior quality artificial insemination playing havoc with livestock sector

MULTAN: Unapproved and inferior quality semen is big hurdle in way of production and growth of livestock sector which not only affect milk production but also the availability of bumper meat.

Animals were handsome source of bread and butter for the farmers, especially hailing from the South Punjab. Similarly, cattle rearing had potential to address issue of poverty alleviation. However, unregistered artificial semen companies and non-qualified technicians were playing havoc with lives of the cattle and damaging peasants economically in the South Punjab. According to official sources, the cattle farmers should avail services of qualified artificial insemination service providers only. However, inferior quality insemination caused irrecoverable loss to cattle. Official sources told that additional directors and deputy directors of the Livestock Department had been entrusted authorities to check the working breeding services providers in their respective districts.

Pakistan was fortunate to be the home of some of the finest breeds of livestock as compared with other regional countries. There were two buffalo breeds namely, Kundi and Nili Ravi, and eight discrete breeds of cattle.

Similarly, there were 28 breeds of the sheep and more than 20 breeds of goats recognised in the country. Sahiwal cow was considered as the best breed in Pakistan and globally. The sources informed despite having indigenous potential of livestock sector for national growth and poverty alleviation.

The unit production of our livestock had been lesser than actual potential due to the variety of reasons including market distortions, nutrition, management, extension services and indiscriminate use of genetic resources for breed improvement.

The duration of training varies from one week to three months in the so-called institutes but public sector was imparting training of two year duration. This resulted into a crop of untrained and unskilled artificial inseminations services providers which aggravated the situation through damaging the reproductive system of the breeding animals.

When contacted, Livestock Deputy Director Dr Jamshed Akhtar informed that the Livestock Department was taking strict action against unregistered and non-qualified service providers. He urged farmers to check semen-straw for verification of bull’s record and inspection of its DNA. With the help of this record, it would be very easy to discourage inferior quality semen, he added.