42 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE: Around 42 COVID-19 patients died and 524 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Sunday.

The death toll reached 3,900 in Punjab, while confirmed cases reached 135,665 in the province. As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 13,176 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,387,105 in the province.

After 3,900 fatalities and recovery of a total of 121,989 patients, including 364 recoveries in the last 24 hours, 9,776 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.