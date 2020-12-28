Death anniversary of Benazirâ€™s guard observed

LALAMUSA: The death anniversary of the guard of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was observed here on Sunday. PPP leaders and workers laid flower sheets on the grave of ex-Nazim Chaudhry Touqeer Akram Kaira at Nou Guza graveyard. He had died when Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in 2007 while providing her security. Fateha was offered for the departed soul. Addressing a ceremony, speakers paid him rich tributes for showing loyalty with Benazir Bhutto.