Islamabad Mayor to be elected today

ISLAMABAD: Polling for the election of new Mayor of Islamabad will be held today (Monday). The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the list of candidates for polling to be held at the office of the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) in the building of old Naval Headquarters.

Three candidates including Pir Adil Shah (PML-N), Malik Sajid Mahmood (PTI) and Azhar Mahmood are in the run for the slot of the Islamabad Mayor. However, the PML-N candidate enjoys a clear majority over his two rivals. The polling process will take place from 9 am to 5 pm without any break. The offices located in the building which has been declared as polling station will remain closed on Monday.