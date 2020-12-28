Punjab CM for strict monitoring of edibles’ prices

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed for continuing administrative measures to stabilise the prices of essential commodities, besides ensuring their availability to people at fixed prices.

The chief minister directed for keeping a vigilant eye on the hoarders and profiteers, besides launching a crackdown on them. He said action should be taken against the hoarders under the Anti-Hoarding Ordinance 2020, according to a handout issued here on Sunday. Usman Buzdar directed Provincial Price Control Committee to strictly monitor the prices of daily use items and utilise all administrative powers for providing the same to people at fixed rates as well.

He said timely and effective measures of the government has brought down the prices of flour, sugar and other essential commodities and provided relief to people. He warned that illegal increase in prices will not be tolerated. He directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to take action against hoarders and profiteers and send the report to the Chief Minister’s Office.

He said that the profiteers were the culprits of society as well as of the law. The government will take all possible steps for providing relief to the people. "I will not allow anyone to exploit people and government will fully protect the interests of the common man," Usman Buzdar asserted.

Meanwhile, the CM has expressed deep grief over the tragic incident of helicopter crash in Gilgit-Baltistan. The CM paid tributes to the martyrs, including pilot Maj M Hussain, Co Pilot Maj Ayaz Hussain, Naik Inzmam Alam and soldier M Farooq. He also extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families.

He said that all the sympathies of government were with their family members and the government was standing beside them in their difficult time. He said brave sons of soil embraced Shahadat during discharge of their duty. The whole nation is praying for the elevation of their ranks in Jannah. The CM also expressed deep grief over the sad demise of famous poet Azed Aziz. He extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family member.