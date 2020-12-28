Nine people killed in different incidents in Sindh

SUKKUR: As many as nine people, including a newly-married couple, were killed in different incidents in various parts of Sindh. Reports said a speeding truck hit a motorcycle that killed the motorcyclist Ayaz, his wife Kulsoom, a newly-married couple, and his sister Shabana on the spot in Tando Allahyar. The police have taken the truck driver into custody and shifted the bodies to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The victims were the residents of village Peeral Khan Jamali. In another incident of similar nature, a speeding truck hit a motorcycle near Shah Hussain Bypass in Khairpur, killing the motorcyclists Awais, Sohani, and Rani.

While in Saeedabad, a car overturned due to overtaking, in which Munir Lashari was killed and Shahmir Lashari injured. In another incident, two people, including a father and his son were killed during a clash between two groups of Rind tribe in the village Muhammad Nawaz Rind near Gharhi Khairo in Jacobabad district over possession of a piece of land. The victims were identified as Ayaz Rind and Asad Rind, father and son, respectively. The police shifted the bodies to Gharhi Khairo Taluka hospital but failed to arrest the accused.