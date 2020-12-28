From heart-touching gestures to miracles of dua

Comment

By Ansar Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: The day I was tested Covid-19 positive on December 1, I first shared the information in a restricted Jang Group WhatsApp group created a few months ago. The first response came immediately from a person who was not a member of the restricted group. It was a pleasant surprise that really touched my heart.

“Salaam! Just heard that you have Covid! Allah will look after you and restore you to good health soon. Our prayers for you -- Najam Sethi.” Sethi sahib and I are poles apart ideologically, and yet he was the first to send me duas (prayers).

Later there was another surprise. This time it was federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, who rarely misses an opportunity to pick a fight with me on social media over ideological issues and at times becomes aggressive too. In a voice message, Fawad Chaudhry sent me duas and prayed to Allah for my health and speedy recovery. And then there were many like them -- my ideological opponents -- who were regularly inquiring about my health and praying for me.

It’s my faith that continuous duas from countless people, including my family members, relatives, acquaintances, friends, the Jang Group family, journalists, religious scholars and others, contributed to the miracle of my gradual recovery from a lethal Covid attack. But the duas and gestures of kindness from those whom I had often referred to contemptuously as ‘desi liberals’ touched my heart. Only Allah knows whose duas ultimately worked in my case but I am thankful to all those who prayed for me and were concerned about my health. May Allah bless all those who remembered me in their prayers.

My policy differences on certain issues with the Jang Group/ Geo are known to all and sundry. But my recent experience confirmed yet again that in Pakistani media there is no parallel to the Jang Group family. And the credit for this unity in diversity definitely goes to our Chief Editor Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

During my days of serious illness, my wife and son continuously received phone calls and messages from MSR and his family members, inquiring about my health and sending duas. Several days later when I was able to speak to MSR, he started crying. Later, I was told that the Mir family itself was also badly hit by Covid-19 when I was fighting the virus in Islamabad.

In this episode of my illness, I, however, found most politicians to be indifferent and opportunist. Most of them lacked the courtesy to even inquire about the health of someone known to them. They may have shown concern for the sake of media statements but not otherwise. Exceptions, however, are always there and Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan is one of them.

I cannot name all those who have been inquiring about my health here but I want to mention an interesting contradiction of gestures -- one that pleases and the other that hurts. During the initial days of my illness when I was not in such a bad condition, I received a call from President Dr Arif Alvi who inquired about my health and sent me lots of duas.

On Monday December 7 or thereabouts, I received a call from the Prime Minister’s Office. The purpose was to invite me to a meeting with the prime minister. I excused myself because of my illness. Soon after, I got a message from a key media aide to the prime minister stating: “Salam. Tomorrow inviting you for a meeting with the PM around 4pm. A call from the PM Office will tell you the exact time and venue. It will be around 3:45pm. Leading editors and columnists will be part of the meeting. Regards”

I conveyed that I was down with Corona so could not make it to the meeting. And that was that. There were no good wishes, not a single dua. It was the callous response of a stereotypical politician, which really disappointed me as a human being.

There are many things I would like to share about what I experienced and noticed about people’s attitude during this traumatic period but let me share at least one more extraordinary gesture from someone that I least expected from.

I have differences with the establishment on many counts but despite these known views of mine, I got messages, twice in a few days’ time, from the army chief saying that he was concerned about my health and insisting that he would like me to get treated from the Military Hospital Rawalpindi. Since I was, Alhamdulillah, improving in the private hospital I was admitted in, I conveyed my regrets and thanks to the army chief for his gesture. All I will say is that it was an unexpected and pleasant experience.

In a nutshell, what I learnt from this experience is that if someone is in difficulty, seriously ill or facing serious problems, the least we can do for them is to offer duas and reach out with some gesture of help and concern no matter how small it is.