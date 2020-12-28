Rain, snowfall intensify cold in upper Hazara

MANSEHRA: The upper parts of Hazara received heavy rain and snowfall on Sunday, intensifying the division under severe cold.

The rain, which started in the early morning in parts of Mansehra, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas, continued intermittently the entire day. The second spell of snowfall, which was also started in Kaghan, Siran, Konsh and other valleys in Mansehra district and Kandia, Spat and other valleys in Upper Kohistan caused severe cold and blocked many arteries to traffic. Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road and many links roads are blocked because of the snowfall and landslide triggered by the rains.

“The Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road is blocked in the Palandrian area in Kaghan valley as the National Highway Authority didn’t clear it to traffic,” Zeeshan Adil, a local, told reporters. He said that if the NHA clears the Kaghan-Naran section of the road of snow, the locals as well as tourists could enjoy the snowy weather in the valley.