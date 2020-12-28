PDM ‘gang’ spreading Covid-19: Firdous Ashiq Awan

LAHORE: Punjab CM’s Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Sunday the PDM is contributing to the spread of coronavirus, adding the number of active corona patients has reached 135,665 in Punjab.

According to a statement Sunday, she said 524 new corona cases have been reported and 42 patients died of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours in the province. She said 3,900 persons have died due to COVID-19 in the province so far.

The PDM has become the enemy of the people. Opposition did not refrain from holding public gatherings despite increasing number of corona patients in the country. PDM’s politics revolves around their vested interests, she added.

Opposition has played its cards and these elements have lost the game. She said they were not afraid of God when they looted public money and were now creating hue and cry when they are held accountable for embezzlement. This ‘gang’ will not get any NRO, she further added.