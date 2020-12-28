Govt accused of blaming Sharifs for its own failures

LAHORE:PML-N spokesperson Azma Bukhari has alleged that the government kept on blaming Sharif brothers for its own failures but this would not last long as the nation knew what was happening.

Responding to the press conference of SACM Firdous Ashiq Awan here Sunday, Azma Bukhari said that Maryam Nawaz’s popularity was at the top in Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan, Gilgit and Azad Kashmir. She said that one should have courage to defeat Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz but the present government was not capable of competing with Nawaz Sharif, she added.