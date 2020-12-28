Call to delete word ‘traitor’ from political debate

LAHORE:We should delete word ‘traitor’ from our political discussions, urged SM Zafar, former Federal Law Minister here on Sunday.

Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had said that the constitution of Pakistan will be made by the public representatives only. The say of the masses has paramount importance as Pakistan and democracy are inevitable. These thoughts were shared by SM Zafar during 69th online conference of Pakistan Visionary Forum to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Other speakers of the function included former Minister of Sate Qayyum Nizami, Agricultural Scientist Dr Muhammad Sadiq, former adviser COMSATS Dr Hasibullah, Brig (retd) Farooq Hameed, Jameel Gishkori, Engr Mahmudur Rehman Chughtai, Sheraz Altaf, Ayesha Syed and Dr Ikram Koshal.

The speakers said two-nation was a formula not theory. Every political party is important and respectable in Pakistan.

Now it is time for action not complaints. Quaid-e-Azam is a role model for us. Equal distribution of resources to all classes and masses should be ensured in Pakistan instead of capitalistic approach.

Civil and military leadership after Quaid-e-Azam did not pursue the vision of Jinnah. There is a lack of capable and honest political leadership in Pakistan, they said. There should be training institutions for political leadership.