ASI shot and injured in Sachal area

A police officer was shot and injured in Karachi’s Sachal Goth area on Sunday. According to the Sacchal police, unidentified assailants escaped after shooting at sub-inspector (ASI) Agha Zulfiqar, son of Abdul Sami. The 31-year-old was taken to a private hospital for treatment. The police said the ASI was posted at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station.
Quoting an initial investigation, the police said the incident took place apparently over a personal dispute. A case has been registered. Separately, unidentified robbers took away at least nine cows from a cattle farm, said the Site Superhighway Industrial Area police.