Sindh reports 22 coronavirus-related deaths with 15 in Karachi

Twenty-two more people have died from the novel coronavirus and another 1,035 positive cases have surfaced in the province. Of the new 22 deaths, 15 were in Karachi, said the Sindh chief minister on Sunday. “The death toll from Covid-19 in Sindh has reached 3,491.”

Syed Murad Ali Shah said 12,021 samples had been tested for the viral disease in the last 24 hours. In total, 2,311,918 samples have been tested for Covid-19 against which 211,276 positive cases have been detected in Sindh. However, 187,767 (or 89 per cent) patients have defeated the virus, including 732 who recovered yesterday.

Currently, 20,018 patients are under treatment: 19,250 are in home isolation, 16 are at isolation centres and 752 are at hospitals. The condition of 664 patients is stated to be critical, including 74 who are on ventilators.

Of the new 1,035 cases, 845 are from Karachi: 304 from District East, 212 from District South, 169 from District Central, 107 from District Korangi, 30 from District West and 23 from District Malir.