Broken roads

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the poor condition of Karachi’s University Road. Even though the road was reconstructed only two years ago in 2018, it is now in a bad shape. The fault lies in its design. There are several sewer manholes in the middle of the road. It is quite frequent to find that a manhole is missing its cover. To reduce the chances of an accident, the people use some temporary barriers to let the incoming commuters know about the missing cover. But these barriers, at times, are the main reason for several fatal accidents. University Road is a busy thoroughfare that is connected to other major roads. It connects the city to the busy Saddar market. It is also the main road that leads to the University of Karachi. Given the importance of this road, it is important that the authorities start its repair work urgently. Also, there are several other roads in the city that are badly damaged. It is unfortunate that the relevant authorities haven’t repaired these busy roads. As a result, residents face difficulties when they are commuting to and from work. Even after the roads are repaired, they get damaged within a few months. It implies that the authorities use low-standard materials to repair the roads. The relevant authorities must pay attention to this issue.

Irfan Rasheed Baloch

Karachi