This refers to the letter ‘Hollow slogans?’ (Dec 24) by Engr Asim Nawab. There is no doubt that Imran Khan was the only hope of a majority of Pakistanis who wanted to see a stronger and prosperous Pakistan. It is quite unfortunate to see that he failed to bring the much-needed change to the country. Our politicians think that it is quite easy to get the people vote for them. They think that making false promises has no repercussions.

Our politicians should not forget that the reason they’re in power is the support they get from their voters. If they fail to perform, the people will not vote for them again. The PTI should pay attention to the problems faced by the people. It should take the people out of this recently created mess.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran