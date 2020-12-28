Fallen poles

The mayor of Islamabad and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) were involved in a dispute over the distribution of powers. Now that the dispute has been resolved, the former has started the repair and maintenance work in different parts of the city. This repair work included road repairs, improvements in public parks and street lights, etc.

It has been noticed that some electric poles that were installed on Hilal Road in Sector F-11 have fallen down and are now lying on the busy street. These poles have now become a traffic hazard. The situation needs the immediate attention of the authorities concerned.

Riaz Khan

Islamabad