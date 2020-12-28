Miranshah Press Club, union get new office-bearers

MIRANSHAH: The annual elections for the Waziristan Union of Journalists and Miranshah Press Club were held on Sunday.

Senior journalist Haji Pazir Gul supervised the elections held in Peshawar.

According to the results, Umar Daraz Wazir, was elected as president of the Waziristan Union of Journalists for the fifth consecutive time.

Other office-bearers of the union are Ihsan Dawar, general secretary, Malik Habibullah Khan, senior vice-president and Asadullah Wazir as joint secretary.

Similarly, Noor Behram was chosen as president of the Miranshah Press Club.

Speaking on the occasion, Umar Daraz Wazir said that they had a mission to highlight the plights of North Waziristan people and convey them to the high-ups.

He said that the soft and positive image of the region and its people would be portrayed through the media.