PDF to continue struggle against undemocratic forces: Dr Nisar

ABBOTTABAD: People’s Doctors Forum (PDF) will continue its struggle against undemocratic elements in the country and establish a prosperous, non-class society based on Islamic socialism in the light of the ideology of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

This was said by Prof Dr Nisar Khan, President, PDF at a press conference at his residence here on the day of martyrdom of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on Sunday. “Benazir Bhutto had sacrificed her life for peace, democracy, social justice and rule of law in the country. Despite open threats from terrorists, she came to Pakistan and held public meetings to mobilise the general masses against military rule and militancy in the country,” he recalled.

General Secretary of PDF Dr Dawood Khan and Deputy General Secretary Dr Afkar were also present on the occasion. Dr Nisar Khan said that December 27 is the darkest day in the history of the country which the people of Pakistan would never forget their brave leader, who sacrificed everything for the country and for the rights of its downtrodden and barefoot masses.

He further said that the present government created price hike, unemployment and inflation beside closure of health facilities in the shape of Medical Teaching Institution Reforms.