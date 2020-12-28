Films to put a spring in your step as we welcome 2021

BRIDGET JONES’S BABY

The third dalliance with Renee Zellweger’s hapless singleton throws a warm, affectionate and frequently hilarious baby shower for characters we have grown to love and proves that Bridget may have (finally) dieted down to her target dress size but she is no closer to achieving her Happy Ever After.

Director Sharon Maguire, who helmed Bridget Jones’s Diary, and her clucky trio of screenwriters are in a celebratory mood. They bookmark the heroine’s trials and vacillations with nostalgic flashbacks to earlier films reminding us of Bridget’s infuriating obsessions and her fitful romantic dalliances with Colin Firth and Hugh Grant’s paramours.

Setpieces including a tussle with a revolving door are genuinely hysterical and co-writer Dame Emma Thompson nabs several of the best lines as Bridget’s despairing obstetrician, including a zinging one-liner that advises expectant fathers against witnessing the miracle of birth first-hand.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY

From its visually stunning opening set to the funky strains of Come And Get Your Love by Native American rock band Redbone, Guardians Of The Galaxy lends the Marvel Comics big screen universe a delightful retro twang.

Chris Pratt’s sardonic anti-hero is seldom parted from his Walkman and he inspires his cohorts to greatness with repeated references to Kevin Bacon and Footloose. As the slick special effects attest, the budget for this intergalactic romp is big — so too are the laughs courtesy of director James Gunn and co-writer Nicole Perlman.

The opening sequence affectionately nods to Raiders Of The Lost Ark and when the mystery surrounding the film’s fabled treasure is revealed, the space cowboy casually notes the trinket has “a shiny suitcase, Ark of the Covenant, Maltese Falcon vibe”.

Gunn does not skimp on the spectacle — if anything, a couple of the outlandish set pieces are too long — but he adds a comic twist to each deafening blast of pyrotechnics.

INTO THE WOODS

Traditionally in fairytales, the bedraggled heroine wins her dashing prince, evil stepmothers get their comeuppance and abducted children escape the clutches of a witch by pushing the treacherous hag into her oven. Nothing epitomises Happily Ever After like the heady aroma of roasting human flesh.

Into The Woods keeps turning the pages on these archetypal characters, imagining what might happen as they come to terms with their actions and — in most cases — suffer the repercussions.

Light comedy and heartrending tragedy skip hand in hand in James Lapine’s screenplay and Stephen Sondheim’s music and lyrics, which are ambrosia for director Rob Marshall, who propelled the 2002 film version of Chicago to Oscar glory.

This has nearly as much razzle dazzle including gorgeous costumes, picturesque sets and digitally enhanced magical effects. Thankfully, Marshall tones down the swirling camerawork and snappy editing, adopting a gentler rhythm, which is less exhausting on our eyes over two hours.

MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN

When all is said and done, Ol Parker’s sequel is hard-wired to entertain with a comforting recipe of glossy song and dance numbers, saucy humour, simmering romance and Oscar winner Meryl Streep ripping hearts out of chests as she mines the raw emotion of Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus’s lyrics.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again relies on the Swedish pop group’s lesser known album tracks to reflect characters’ whirling emotions, interspersed with euphoric reprises of Dancing Queen, Super Trouper and the title track.

The addition of Cher as Streep’s impeccably coiffed mother is a masterstroke. From the moment we hear the thrum of the chart-topping diva’s private helicopter approaching the island of Kalokairi, Parker’s film cranks up the volume on our pleasure to 11 and blows the roof off the taverna with her rapturous interpretation of Fernando with fellow newcomer Andy Garcia. These final 15-20 minutes, when the full cast is reunited on the island idyll, are on the money, money, money.

PETE’S DRAGON

Do you believe in dragons? You certainly will by the conclusion of David Lowery’s charming fantasy adventure, which reworks the beloved 1977 Disney musical of the same title as a rip-roaring story of devotion between an orphaned boy and his mythical protector.

State-of-the-art special effects magically bring to life the titular behemoth — a gargantuan fluffy green beast, whose inquisitive and playful demeanour suggests it might be the love child of Sulley from Monsters, Inc and Falkor the luckdragon in The Neverending Story.

Lowery’s film possesses a similar sense of wonder as those two family favourites, underscored with life lessons about the self-sacrifice that springs naturally from an enduring friendship. The lean script, co-written by the director and Toby Halbrooks, is punctuated with thrilling action sequences and doesn’t saturate the screen with mawkish sentimentality.

In fact, the film delivers a hammer blow of heart-breaking emotion in the sombre opening sequence to rival the animations Bambi and Up. Very young children may need a comforting snuggle.

STARDUST

Based on the graphic novel by Neil Gaiman and Charles Vess, Stardust is an utterly charming adventure for the entire family with a generous sprinkling of romance and black comedy.

Blessed with an offbeat sense of humour that recalls The Princess Bride, Matthew Vaughn’s magical fairy-tale propels an ordinary young man on an extraordinary journey of self-discovery, into an otherworldly kingdom of witches, flying pirates and duelling nobility.

The picture glitters with colourful performances, from Michelle Pfeiffer’s witch whose beauty fades every time she uses her magic to Robert De Niro’s infamously gruff airship captain with a secret passion for couture (“Ever tried to get blood stains out of a silk shirt? Nightmare!”)

Risque humour should appeal to parents while fantasy violence is mild enough to delight younger viewers rather than terrify them. Ilan Eshkeri’s bombastic orchestral score matches the sweeping visuals, before the rousing end credits song Rule The World by Take That.