Heross prevails in eventful Kempton opener

LONDON: Heross Du Seuil took advantage of the final flight fall of Honneur D’Ajonc to claim a dramatic Get Your Ladbrokes £1 Free Bet Introductory Juvenile Hurdle

at Kempton.

The drama started at the bend just after the winning post on the first circuit when Cloud Thunder, who was

leading the field, veered violently left on seeing the exit from the course and carried out Warranty.

That left Honneur D’Ajonc in front and Chester Williams appeared to have got his fractions spot on as he was still seemingly going strongly in front when meeting the last on a long stride and unfortunately toppling over.

As a result Nicky Henderson’s Heross Du Seuil, a winner on his only start on the Flat in France, was left a long way clear of the remainder and the 3-1 shot was able to coast home along under Nico de Boinville, with the favourite Her Indoors 10 lengths back in second.

Henderson said: “You never know what would have happened as he was just starting to get the hang of it to be honest. He was very green.

“He has only had one of those AQPS flat races in France, which is probably the equivalent of a Plumpton bumper, so you have no idea what they are.

He was green and he has a lot to learn. He is very laid back at home and he lit up a bit more on the racecourse.” Both Heross Du Seuil and Honneur D’Ajonc were given 25-1 quotes.