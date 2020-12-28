Sikh groups decry last-minute delay in Dabinderjit’s Lords elevation

LONDON: Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s office is under pressure from the British Sikh community after a key Sikh leader and human rights activist’s elevation to the House of Lords was delayed minutes before the official announcement.

A row has broken out over Dabinderjit Singh Sidhu, principal adviser to Sikh Federation UK, as he was to be one of the new political peers announced last Tuesday but his name was missing when the list was released by Downing Street.

There are reports that the announcement of Sidhu, a strong supporter and advocate of Sikh causes, was dropped but the Sikh Federation UK said in a statement that the nomination of Sidhu to the House of Lords has been delayed and the announcement is expected in January.

Sikh groups have said that Sidhu’s name was to be one of the new political peers but his name was missing when the list was released by Downing Street, causing dismay in the Sikh community.

The Sikh Federation said: “Our understanding is (Labour leader) Keir Starmer recommended Dabinderjit to fill one of the nominations given to the Labour Party by the prime minister. The House of Lords appointments commission carried out all the necessary checks and concluded weeks ago Dabinderjit was of good standing in the community and had no concerns on his past conduct that would call into question his appointment to the House of Lords as a Labour peer.

“Dabinderjit’s name then went to the prime minister and Buckingham Palace for formal sign-off. Formal sign-off had been obtained and the only matter outstanding was a public announcement,” it added.

The Sikh Federation statement noted that minutes before the list was released on Monday, Labour decided to delay Sidhu’s announcement as a peer. “Much has been made in the Indian media of Dabinderjit’s support for the re-establishment of an independent Sikh state. This should not be a matter of concern for Labour as there are many MPs and Lords who have strong personal views in relation to Kashmir, Palestine and the establishment of other independent states,” the statement added.

Voicing support for Dabinderjit Singh on social media, leading Sikh businessman Professor Peter Virdee wrote: “Representation in the House of Lords bridge grassroots communities closer to Parliament. Dabinderjit has been working for decades on Sikh issues. Disappointed at how peer nominations for credible community candidates can be discarded last minute based on a few small voices.”

In a statement addressed to Labour leader, The Sikh Network said it expected Labour to honour the original, positive and correct decision to appoint Dabinderjit, an executive at the National Audit Office (NAO), as a UK Labour peer. It said: “The scandal to withdraw can be forgotten and forgiven once he’s reconfirmed.”

Ravinder Singh, Chief Executive of Khalsa Aid, said: “Witch hunt continues against Sikhs who are politically active and are British citizens! This time it’s Dabinderjit who is being targeted! I hope Keir Starmer doesn’t allow pettiness to cloud his judgement on Dabinderjit Singh.”

Dabinderjit Singh has voluntarily supported the UK All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Sikhs for the last 15 years on behalf of Sikh Federation UK. The organisation worked hard for the election of the first Sikh Labour MP Preet Gill and the first turban wearing Sikh, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi.

An Indian publication wrote that Dabinderjit Singh’s appointment was dropped due to pressure from the Indian community and that “a major diplomatic situation has been averted ahead of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to India in January as Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations”.

Dabinderjit Singh has not made any statement but on Twitter he said: “Many thanks for the hundreds of messages of support from across the globe. I have been overwhelmed with thousands of messages and phone calls of support from Gurdwaras, Sikh organisations and individuals across the political spectrum and across the globe who recognise my public service and contribution to the Sikh community over the last two decades. I hope I will one day be able to repay the massive support and well wishes.”