Ireland’s vaccine programme will ‘catch up’

DUBLIN: The Tanaiste has said that Ireland is rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine at a slower pace than other countries — but it will catch up.

The first coronavirus vaccine arrived in Ireland on St Stephen’s Day but people will have to wait for a number of days before the initial batch of 10,000 doses will be administered. Leo Varadkar admitted he “wasn’t sure” why there is a delay, despite many other European countries beginning their vaccine programme on Sunday.

“I’m not 100 per cent sure but I am told it takes a couple of days to organise things,” Varadkar said. “While you could have done a few people in the initial days, the authorities thought it was better to start on Wednesday and start it properly.”

Varadkar said that the vaccine programme will begin in earnest this week. However, HSE boss Paul Reid said plans are under way to start the vaccination process on Tuesday. Reid said that a small number of people will receive the vaccines in a number of hospitals.

He added: “Priority and effectiveness is absolutely key for us. The intention is to start early next week. My expectation is we will get some vaccinations going on the29th which would be on the Tuesday.

“Then our mobilisation starts with healthcare workers. Our concentration is to do this safely, effectively and roll it out across a three-week period to do all of our nursing homes in a full sweep, and then the following three weeks to do them the second time.

“It’s very strong and focused. We will start in four hospital locations and will be doing some elderly residents. There’s nobody who wants to get this done quicker than myself and the HSE.”

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the first to be approved for use in Ireland by the European Medicines Agency. Around 40,000 doses of the vaccine will arrive in Ireland every week from the end of January. Varadkar said that people living in long-term care facilities, nursing homes and their staff will receive the vaccine first.