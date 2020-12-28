C Africa votes in polls marred by violence

BANGUI: Voters went to the polls on Sunday in the Central African Republic in presidential and legislative elections marred by the latest flare-up in a long-running civil war, with many voters unable to cast their ballots.

Incumbent Faustin Archange Touadera is the frontrunner in polls that follow a week of turbulence marked by accusations of an attempted coup, rebels briefly seizing the fourth-largest town and Russia and Rwanda dispatching military personnel to help the beleaguered government.

UN peacekeepers and local and Rwandan soldiers were patrolling the streets of the capital on Sunday with armoured vehicles posted outside polling stations. Although some stations opened late in Bangui because of a lack of voting materials, senior election officials told AFP they would stay open later to make up for it.

“It’s very important for me to be here, as a citizen. I think this vote will change our

country, whoever the president will be,” teacher Hortense Reine said.

Sixteen candidates are vying for the presidency — Touadera’s main rival is former prime minister Anicet Georges Dologuele. Partial results are expected on January 4 and the final totals on January 19. A runoff will be held on February 14 if there is no overall majority in the first round.

Away from Bangui, sporadic fighting has been going on for nine days and scattered incidents were reported early on Sunday. In the northwest, more than 300 miles from the capital, rebels seized election materials in Koui and officials received death threats in Ngaoundaye, according to a senior UN official. In some areas, rebels threatened anyone who

went to vote. Meanwhile, thousands of people had not received their voter cards because of the dire security situation, according to local and UN officials who all requested anonymity.