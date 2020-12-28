Aviation gets lowest aircraft orders in November

LONDON: Just 27 orders were placed last month globally for commercial aircraft, leaving the sector facing a “deepening crisis”, according to a new report.

It was the worst November on record for new orders, said trade body ADS, which called for urgent action to prevent longer term damage to the industry.

The 27 orders was the highest number for a single month since March but still the lowest on record for November and a 91 per cent reduction on this time last year, said ADS. The total backlog of aircraft orders has fallen to 13,212, constituting several years’ production work for manufacturers.

ADS chief executive Paul Everitt said: “The UK aviation and aerospace industries face a deepening crisis.

“The latest travel bans, fragile consumer confidence and little success so far in achieving resilient travel protocols, leaves airlines, airports and aerospace manufacturers uncertain about future demand and the route to recovery.

“Urgent action is now required to prevent longer term damage to these valuable industries and the wider economic activity they facilitate.”