Govt initiative to encourage honey production

Islamabad : Special assistant to the prime minister on climate change Malik Amin Aslam has said the '10 billion Tree Honey' initiative will encourage honey production in the country.

In a message, he said there were exotic varieties of honey in the country, including wild olive, Rubinia, and Sheesham. He said there were around 10,000 beekeepers in the country.

The premier's aide said the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission would provide training to the selected beekeepers along with technical support.

He said the Ministry of Science and Technology would be responsible for certifying the honey produced under the programme.