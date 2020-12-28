No death due to COVID-19, 160 new cases reported

Rawalpindi : No death due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has been reported from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours however another 160 patients have been tested positive for the illness from the region taking the tally to 48,769 of which 929 patients have died of the disease.

It is important that the population in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district witnessed a day without a report of any death due to COVID-19 on Sunday after October 18. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that 136 new patients have been tested positive from ICT and 24 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 37,117 patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from ICT of which 31,895 have recovered while 404 have lost their lives. On Sunday, there were a total of 4,818 active cases of the disease in the federal capital.

On the other hand, a total of 11,652 patients have so far been reported from Rawalpindi of

which 525 have lost their lives while 10,322 have recovered from the illness. On Sunday, there were a total of 805 active cases of the disease in Rawalpindi.

According to District Health Office Rawalpindi, as many as 86 patients belonging to the district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 719 were in home isolation on Sunday.