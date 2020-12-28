Rahane ton puts India in driving seat against Australia

MELBOURNE: Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane rode his luck to hit a gritty unbeaten century as India built an ominous 82-run lead over Australia on day two to take a stranglehold on the second Test on Sunday.

It was a determined and crucial knock against a world-class attack by the mild-mannered 32-year-old, who assumed the captaincy from Virat Kohli after he returned home for the birth of his first child.

Batting at four, he faced 200 balls for his 104 to steer India to 277 for five before rain ended play 15 minutes early. Ravindra Jadeja was not out 40.

The hosts took just four wickets during a frustrating day in the field as the match began to slip away with India zeroing in on levelling the series after losing the first Test by eight wickets in Adelaide.

“Not our best day, but not our worst,” said Australia’s Mitchell Starc, who has two wickets but also saw catches put down off his bowling.

“Jinx (Rahane) batted really well through the day there and they had some pretty good partnerships.

“I thought there was some really good stuff from us as well, we just didn’t capitalise on some of the chances we created to finish in a better position.

“We’re just going to have to back up tomorrow and take five wickets as quick as we can.”

While Rahane was the hero, it was a gutsy Indian team performance, with three 50-plus wicket partnerships to help silence their critics after being skittled for their all-time low of 36 last week.

Debutant Shubman Gill chipped in with an impressive 45 and paid tribute to Rahane.

“His knock was all about patience. Sometimes against such a high-quality bowling attack you go into your shell and then you’re not able to score runs,” he said.

“The way Ajinkya played, it was such a magnificent knock to watch, the way he saw off the tough periods and the loose balls he was making sure he put them all away.”

On a steamy day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, India resumed on 36 for one in reply to Australia’s first innings 195, having weathered 11 overs Saturday when they lost Mayank Agarwal for a duck to Starc.

In an action-packed morning, the Australian attack consistently hit its line and length with Pat Cummins bagging Gill then the experienced Cheteshwar Pujara for 17.

Score Board

Australia won toss

Australia 1st Innings

J. Burns c Pant b Bumrah 0

M. Wade c Jadeja b Ashwin 30

M. Labuschagne c Gill b Siraj 48

S. Smith c Pujara b Ashwin 0

T. Head c Rahane b Bumrah 38

C. Green lbw b Siraj 12

*T. Paine c Vihari b Ashwin 13

M. Starc c Siraj b Bumrah 7

P. Cummins c Siraj b Jadeja 9

N. Lyon lbw b Bumrah 20

J. Hazlewood not out 4

Extras (b10, nb3, w1) 14

Total (all out, 72.3 overs) 195

Fall: 1-10 (Burns), 2-35 (Wade), 3-38 (Smith), 4-124 (Head), 5-134 (Labuschagne), 6-155 (Green). 7-155 (Paine), 8-164 (Starc), 9-191 (Lyon), 10-195 (Cummins)

Bowling: Bumrah 16-4-56-4, Yadav 12-2-39-0, Ashwin 24-7-35-3, Jadeja 5.3-1-15-1, Siraj 15-4-40-2

India 1st Innings (overnight 36-1)

M. Agarwal lbw Starc 0

S. Gill c Paine b Cummins 45

C. Pujara c Paine c Cummins 17

*A. Rahane not out 104

H. Vihari c Smith b Lyon 21

R. Pant c Paine b Starc 29

R. Jadeja not out 40

Extras (b12, lb6, w1, nb2) 21

Total (5 wickets, 91.3 overs) 277

To bat: Ravi Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Fall: 0-1 (Agarwal), 2-61 (Gill), 3-64 (Pujara), 4-116 (Vihari), 5-173 (Pant)

Bowling: Starc 18.3-3-61-2, Cummins 22-7-71-2, Hazlewood 21-6-44-0, Lyon 18-2-52-1, Green 12-1-31-0

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Bruce Oxenford (AUS). TV umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)