Junior Asia Cup 2021 to be held from July 1-9

KARACHI: The Men’s Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2021, which was to be held in January in Bangladesh and had to be postponed by Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) due to COVID-19, will now be held from July 1-9, sources in PHF told ‘The News’ on Sunday.

PHF has received this information from AHF.

The 10-team tournament will also serve as the qualifying round for Junior Hockey World Cup, which is likely to be held in 2022.

The PHF did not receive the other details, including in which pool Pakistan will be playing.

Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and China are tough opponents of Pakistan for qualification for the Junior World Cup. Only the top three teams of Junior Asia Cup 2021 will directly qualify for Junior World Cup.

Sources also said that PHF would also be informed in a couple of days by Asian hockey authorities about the schedule of Men’s (senior) Asian Champions Trophy schedule after which PHF would finalise the schedule of training camps of both senior and junior teams and the 12 matches proposed to be played between them.

If the schedule of Men’s Asian Hockey Championship was not changed, the PHF would start the training camps and the matches in January.

It was also learnt that PHF president Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has approved the list of payers to be called for the camps.

Sources said that both senior and junior teams’ training camps would probably comprise 30-35 players.

The PHF is keenly waiting for the confirmation of Men’s (senior) Asian Hockey Championship by AHF to finalise its plans. In case of change in the schedule of Asian Hockey Championship, PHF would make changes to the plans and other domestic hockey events, sources said.

The PHF desperately wants Pakistan junior team, which did not participate in the 2016 Junior World Cup in India, to qualify for the World Cup 2022.