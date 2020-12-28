Premier Super League Women's XI thrash Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Academy

LAHORE: An exhibition match for women cricketers was organised by the Premier Super League in which Shoaib Akhtar Women's Cricket Academy faced Premier Super League Women's XI at Ittefaq Ground.

Premier Super League Women's XI defeated Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Academy by 9 wickets. Shoaib Academy scored 79 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Opener Sabika remained prominent by scoring 18 runs while Anam Khan sent three players to the pavilion.

The Women's XI achieved the target for the loss of one wicket. Maryam Butt played an unbeaten innings of 35 runs. Anam was declared the player of the match.