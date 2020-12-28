Special One claims Jinnah Cup, Widad takes Christmas Cup

LAHORE: Special One and Widad were the winners of the two cup races that were the main attractions of the 17th day winter meeting 2020-21 held on Sunday.

Special One, as was expected, claimed the Jinnah Cup while Widad took the Christmas Cup, which was an age termed race.

In a card of seven races, there were four upsets.

The day started with an upset staged by Zahid Love while the remaining two spots were taken by Golden Pound and Anmol One.

The second race which was too a maiden run of 12 was surprisingly won by Taha Princess. Royal Ascort, which was the favourite finished second and Easy Go surprised everyone by taking the third position.

The third race was unexpectedly won by Ask Me. Tell Me and Stella and also surprised by winning the following two positions.

Lorenzo, the favourite one, won the fourth race. But the remaining two positions were taken by unknown horses: Chhota Jhara was second and Banaras Prince third.

The Jinnah Cup was won by Special One, which was followed by Rapunzel Beauty and Ibram Prince at second and third positions, respectively.

The Christmas Cup had Widad as the winner while Royal Solution was second and Breaking Bad third.

In the final race, Baland-o-Bala was the winner while Prince of Arab was second and Gondal Prince third.