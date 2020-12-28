close
Mon Dec 28, 2020
December 28, 2020

Messi to miss last match of 2020, say Barca

Sports

 
December 28, 2020

MADRID: Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona’s last match of the calendar year after the Catalan giants announced on Sunday that ankle treatment will keep him out of their midweek La Liga match with Eibar.

In a statement, Barca said Messi “is completing the treatment for his right ankle, and is expected to return to training after the FC Barcelona v SD Eibar match”.

Messi has already missed two matches for Barca in December, as he sat out their Champions League fixtures at Dynamo Kiev and Ferencvaros.

