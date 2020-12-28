Leg-spinner Yasir urges batsmen to play long, productive innings

Ag AFP

ISLAMABAD: Leg-spinner Yasir Shah Sunday said that he hoped to see Pakistan batsmen making full use of the opportunity by emulating New Zealand batsmen who stayed long at the crease in an effort to build up a good total.

Talking to the media at the end of the second day’s play at the Oval Bay in Mount Maunganui, Yasir said New Zealand batsmen stuck to the task.

“They batted slowly but stayed at the wicket. Kiwis have shown Pakistan the way and that is if we want to stay and play long innings we can do that. I hope that the top-order batsmen would make the best use of the opportunity and play long innings helping Pakistan to post a good first innings total. Shan Masood was unlucky to have lost his wicket as it was none of his fault. But Abid has shown glimpses of good form and I hope he would continue to play with the same vein on the third day.”

Yasir added that there was nothing unusual in the wicket. “This wicket offers an opportunity to the batsmen to stay long and play good innings. There is nothing unusual in the wicket.”

Regarding bowling performance by Pakistan players, he said the tourists put New Zealand batsmen on the back foot.

“They never played with ease as they were too slow in the middle. The whole credit goes to Pakistan bowlers who bowled well and never allowed them to play attacking cricket. Shaheen bowled brilliantly and I also took wickets.”

Yasir also rued missed chances, saying that Pakistan fielders would have to grab chances.

“Though dropped catches are part of cricket, our fielders have to improve catching standard to put opponents under pressure. Providing too many opportunities to the batsmen always proved costly. I hope the fielders would realize this fault,” Yasir, who took a spectacular catch to dismiss BJ Watling, said.

The leg-spinner hoped to get more spin out of the track during the last two days.

“I feel the last two days would be very productive for spinners. I would try to exploit bowlers’ footmarks which usually are seen on the last two days of the Test. But first, we hope to get a big total in the first innings.”

Opening batsman Abid Ali (19 not out) said his first objective was to see off the new ball.

“I succeeded in doing so for one hour on Sunday and hopefully would do the same early in the morning. As you know batting upfront in New Zealand is always challenging but I hope we would manage to play good innings here. Misbahul Haq and Younis Khan want us to stay at.