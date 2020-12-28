Usman hits double century to brighten Central Punjab’s final chances

KARACHI: Usman Salahuddin hammered an unbeaten double hundred and later bowlers did a remarkable job as holders Central Punjab tightened their noose around Southern Punjab on the second day of their last round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) here at SBP Ground on Sunday.

Usman, who was batting on 139 on Saturday, made 219 not out to enable Central Punjab to declare their first innings at 493-7 after resuming at 309-4.

Skipper Hasan Ali and Bilawal Iqbal then got three wickets each to reduce Southern Punjab to 153-9.

Central Punjab’s experienced campaigner Usman built on his overnight century to convert it into a double which also helped him take his personal tally to 797 runs in the season.

Usman, who has played one Test for Pakistan, hammered 27 fours and two sixes in his 346-ball knock. Usman, son of former first-class cricketer Salahuddin Rana, added 142 in the fifth-wicket stand with Qasim Akram, who scored 65. Qasim, who resumed with his overnight total of 12, struck nine fours and one six from 102 balls. Usman then shared 66 in the sixth-wicket association with Ali Shan, who chipped in with 36 off 24 balls, hammering two fours and three sixes.

Leggie Zahid Mahmood got 4-152 in 23 overs.

In response, Southern Punjab’s batting flopped miserably and they were gasping at 153-9 in 62 overs. Umar Siddiq made 51 off 125 balls, smacking eight fours while Agha Salman struck 45 off 84 with six fours and one six. Aamer Yamin belted 23 off 40 deliveries, striking four fours.

Hasan Ali (3-90) and Bilawal (3-23) proved lethal for the Southern Punjab batsman.

By taking control of the match, Central Punjab have boosted their chances of qualifying for the final despite the fact that Southern Punjab before this game had a handy lead of 17 points with 128 points as compared to Central Punjab’s 111.

Meanwhile, here at National Stadium, Kamran Ghulam smashed his fourth century of the season to enable Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to post 521 all out in their first innings after resuming at 380-4 against Northern.

Kamran, who was not out on 53 on Saturday, went on to hit 107. The Dir Upper-born Kamran has scored 1014 runs in the season.

He added 118 for the fifth wicket with Zohaib Khan, who struck 69 off 112 balls, hammering 11 fours and one six. Ali Sarfraz claimed 4-15.

Northern, in response, were 180-2 in 48 overs with Mubasir Khan batting on 57 and Mohammad Nawaz on 26. Young Mubasir had hammered seven fours from 107 balls, while Nawaz had struck one four from 70 balls.

Earlier, Nasir Nawaz hit 65 off 68 balls, smacking nine fours and one six. Umar Amin, who opened the innings, fell for 31 off 44 balls, hitting four fours. Spinners Khalid Usman and Sajid Khan got one wicket apiece.

In the inconsequential clash here at the UBL Sports Complex, Sindh were struggling against Balochistan. After scoring 414 in their first innings, Balochistan reduced Sindh to 160-6 at stumps.

Skipper Asad Shafiq was at the crease on 65. He had struck ten fours from 134 balls. Tabish Khan was with him at the other end on four.

Azam Khan struck 38 off 48 balls, smacking three sixes and two fours. Stumper Mohammad Hasan made 27 off 54 balls, striking four fours. Earlier, Khurram Manzoor fell for nought while Sharjeel Khan and Saud Shakeel made nine runs each.

Pacers Taj Wali (2-17) and Umaid Asif (2-26) bowled well.

Resuming with an overnight score of 314-5, Balochistan were folded for 414 in 126 overs. Akbar-ur-Rehman, who was batting on 125, went on to score 164. The right-handed experienced batsman struck 16 fours and one six in his 306-ball knock. He stayed for 428 minutes at the crease. Umaid Asif (25) and Jalat Khan (22) also made some useful contributions.

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Asghar was the pick of the bowlers with 5-101 in 34 overs. Pacer Shahnawaz Dhani got 2-77.