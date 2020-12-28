Humna overcomes Rimsha to win PGF Ladies Golf title

KARACHI: National champion Humna Amjad came back from behind to win the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Invitational Golf Championship by four strokes here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club.

The 16-year-old Humna, who seemed to be out of form on the opening day of the championship when she carded 84, fired an impressive round of 74 to win the title ahead of Rimsha Ijaz.

Humna was trailing Rimsha by five shots at the conclusion of the penultimate round of the three-day championship on Saturday. But she comfortably wiped out that disadvantage and then continued to play steady golf to win the title in Category A (handicap 13 and below) of the championship comfortably.

Contrastingly, Rimsha who was perfectly placed to win the title just threw it away as she carded a forgettable 83 in the final round. Karachi’s Aania Farooq finished third with a round of 83. She was followed by Suneyah Osama and Parkha Ijaz. Rimsha won the net title in category A while Syeda Iman Ali was the runner-up. Ana James Gill finished third.

In Category B (handicap 14 to 24), Syeda Laiba Shah was gross winner followed by Zeenat Aisha and Amna Amjad. In the net category, Shahr Bano Hamdani was the winner while Nida Huq was runner-up and Aisha Moazzam finished third.

In category C (handicap 25-36), Uzma Khursheed won the gross title ahead of Noor Saba and Tanveer Maqsood. In the net category, Maha Adnan was the winner followed by Naveela Faheem and Falah Zahra.

Ayesha Kashif won the girls (under-14) title while Alina Fawaz Ahmed was runner-up in the category.

The final day’s action was followed by an impressive prize distribution ceremony. Mrs Shomaila Maker, Chief Legal Officer Engro, was the chief guest. Also present at the occasion were Asad I.A Khan, President Sindh Golf Association (SGA), Tournament Director Humera Khalid, Chief Referee Col Zahid Iqbal among others.

Leading players from all over the country featured in the championship. A total of 50 ladies and girls took part in the prestigious three-day event.