McCollum lifts Trail Blazers to OT win over Rockets, Cavs edge Pistons

LOS ANGELES: Portland’s CJ McCollum drained the game-winning three-pointer with 6.9 seconds left in overtime as the Trail Blazers edged James Harden and short-handed Houston 128-126 in the Rockets’ belated NBA season opener on Saturday.

McCollum scored 44 points, with a career-high nine three-pointers, and Damian Lillard added 32 as the Trail Blazers withstood a 44-point, 17-assist performance by Harden.

Center Christian Wood added 31 points for the Rockets, who had just nine players in uniform — one above the NBA minimum of eight — after two players tested positive for Covid-19 and four more were listed as unavailable due to “health and safety protocols” after being declared close contacts of those with the virus.

The Rockets’ scheduled season opener against Oklahoma City had been postponed when they could not field eight players.

Harden was among those unavailable on Wednesday after he was deemed to have violated NBA anti-Covid measures that ban players from attending indoor gatherings of more than 15 people.