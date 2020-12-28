Legendary Dundee Utd manager McLean dies, aged 83

LONDON: Dundee United announced on Saturday that the club’s legendary former manager Jim McLean has died at the age of 83.

McLean, led United to unprecedented success in the 1970s and 1980s, winning the club’s only league title in 1982/83, as well as reaching the European Cup semi-finals the following season and UEFA Cup final in 1987.

“An integral part of our history and rise to the forefront of European football, Jim was simply a titan of Dundee United folklore, cherished by the United family the world over,” United said in a statement.

Together with Alex Ferguson at Aberdeen, McLean helped shake up Scottish football in the 1980s as the ‘New Firm’ challenged the hegemony of Celtic and Rangers.