SA batsmen fight back against depleted SL

CENTURION, South Africa: South Africa’s batsmen scored freely against a depleted Sri Lankan bowling attack as the host nation fought back on the second day of the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

South Africa were 317 for four at the close in reply to Sri Lanka’s first innings total of 396.

Dean Elgar (95) and Aiden Markram (68) put on 141 for the first wicket, while former captain Faf du Plessis (55 not out) and Temba Bavuma (41 not out) added an unbeaten 97 for the fifth wicket as the hosts scored at better than four runs an over.

Sri Lanka went into the match without leading fast bowler Suranga Lakmal because of a hamstring strain and suffered a major blow when opening bowler Kasun Rajitha limped off the field with what appeared to be a groin injury after bowling one ball in his third over.

Sri Lanka were already without batsman Dhananjaya de Silva who was ruled out of the rest of the series after suffering a grade two tear in his left thigh which forced him to retire hurt after scoring 79 on Saturday.

Score Board

Sri Lanka won toss

Sri Lanka 1st Innings (overnight 340-6)

*D. Karunaratne b Ngidi 22

K. Perera c De Kock b Mulder 16

K. Mendis c Ngidi b Nortje 12

D. Chandimal c Du Plessis b Mulder 85

D. de Silva retired hurt 79

N. Dickwella lbw b Mulder 49

D. Shanaka not out 66

W. Hasaranga b Sipamla 18

K. Rajitha c Elgar b Sipamla 12

V. Fernando b Sipamla 0

L. Kumara c Van der Dussen b Sipamla 0

Extras (b16, lb9, nb6, w6) 37

Total (all out, 96 overs) 396

Fall: 1-28 (Karunaratne), 2-54 (Mendis), 3-54 (Perera), 4-284 (Chandimal), 5-296 (Dickwella), 6-320 (Hasaranga), 7-387 (Rajitha), 8-387 (Fernando), 9-396 (Kumara)

Bowling: Ngidi 19-3-64-1, Sipamla 16-1-76-4 (3nb), Nortje 22-3-88-1 (2w), Mulder 20-4-69-3 (3nb), Maharaj 19-3-74-0

South Africa 1st Innings

D. Elgar c and b Shanaka 95

A. Markram c Shanaka b Fernando 68

H. van der Dussen c Dickwella b Kumara 15

F. du Plessis not out 55

*Q. de Kock c sub (Thirimanne) b Hasaranga 18

T. Bavuma not out 41

Extras (b8, lb6, nb5, w6) 25

Total (4 wickets, 72 overs) 317

Fall: 1-141 (Markram), 2-200 (Van der Dussen), 3-200 (Elgar), 4-220 (De Kock)

Bowling: Fernando 15-2-59-1 (1w), Rajitha 2.1-0-16-0 (1nb), Shanaka 16.5-2-56-1 (3nb), Hasaranga 23-3-99-1 (1nb), Kumara 15-0-73-1 (1w)

To bat: W. Mulder, K. Maharaj, A. Nortje, L. Sipamla, L. Ngidi

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (RSA). TV umpire: Allahudien Paleker (RSA)