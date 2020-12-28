Shaheens lose to Northern District in first T20

ISLAMABAD: Tim Seifert (99 not out) Sunday smashed an entertaining knock, enabling Northern District edge out Pakistan Shaheens by 21 runs in the opening T20 match played in Hamilton.

The wicketkeeper struck six fours and as many sixes during his exciting 55-ball power-packed knock to see his team scoring 203-2 in the allotted 20 overs.

Shaheens, who got off to a spectacular start, ultimately managed 182-9 in allotted overs. Zeeshan Malik (52) and Haider Ali (51) put on 85 runs in 7.3 overs for the opening wickets for Shaheens but once they departed none came to take up the challenge. Kushdil Shah (25) and Rohail Nazir (20) were other notable run-getters.

Earlier, Shaheens’ leading bowlers got hammered all around the park. Mohammad Hasnain conceded 58 off his four overs while Haris Rauf 44 in as many overs. Usman Qadir was the most impressive of bowlers conceding just 22 off his four-over quota. Musa Khan (1-31) and Kushdil Shah (1-22) were the successful bowlers for Shaheens.

Scores in brief: Northern District 203 in 20 overs (Tim Seifert 99 not out, Katene Clarke 40, Anton Devcich 38 not out; Mohammad Musa 1-31, Khushdil Shah 1-22). Pakistan Shaheens 182-9 in 20 overs (Zeeshan Malik 52, Haider Ali 51, Khushdil Shah 25; Josh Brown 3-42, Mathew Fisher 2-45).