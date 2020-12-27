Corona kills 63 countrywide

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Saturday reached 39,177 with 2,260 more people testing positive and 1,531 recovering from the disease during the 24 hours. Sixty-three corona patients, of whom 56 were under treatment in hospital and seven in their respective homes or quarantines died on Friday, according to the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh.

Out of 63 deaths, 38 patients died on the ventilator.

No affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB), while 316 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 57 percent, ICT 42 percent, Peshawar 26 percent and Lahore 34 percent.

Oxygen beds were also occupied in four major areas. In ICT, 34 percent beds were occupied, in Abbottabad 33 percent, in Peshawar 63 percent and in Multan 40 percent.

Around 36,909 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 11,692 in Sindh, 14,085 in Punjab, 5,976 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,673 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 779 in Balochistan, 390 in GB, and 314 in AJK.