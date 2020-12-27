Four martyred in army copter crash

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter crashed due to technical reasons during casualty evacuation in Minimarg, Gilgit Baltistan on Saturday. The helicopter was evacuating body of shaheed soldier Sepoy Abdul Qadeer to CMH Skardu. Two officers and two soldiers embraced Shahadat. Those martyred include Pilot Major Muhammad Hussain, Co-Pilot Major Ayaz Hussain, Naik Inzimam Alam and Sepoy Muhammad Farooq.