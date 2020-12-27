Man dies in fog-related road accident

OKARA: A man died in a fog-related road accident on Okara Bypass on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122 staffers, a trailer hit a van, leaving youth Mustafa dead on the spot and another person wounded.

The injured was removed to district headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

ANTI-DENGUE MEETING: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khan Saturday chaired anti-dengue meeting. Addressing the meeting, the DC stressed the need of spreading awareness about precautionary measures about dengue in masses.

He asked the relevant officials to be active in combating dengue larvae.

CEO Health Dr Abdul Majeed, District Entomologist Dr Muhammad Iqbal and officers of departments concerned attended the meeting. The CEO Health Dr Abdul Majeed said arrangements had been made to combat dengue larvae.

LOCALS OVERPOWER TWO BANDITS: Locals Saturday overpowered two bandits. Reportedly, five robbers entered the house of Iftikhar Ahmed of Gulshan-e-Ahmed Town, Okara, and took the family hostage. To hear hue and cry, the locals gathered and overpowered two gunmen and gave them a thrashing while their accomplices fled. The locals handed over the bandits to police aOne injured robber was identified as Abid. Police seized a motorcycle and weapons from the robbers.