close
Sun Dec 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2020

Rise in prices of fertilizers, pesticides slammed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2020

JARANWALA: Farmers Saturday criticised price hike in fertilizers and pesticides. Reportedly, farmers are buying urea and pesticide from dealers and shopkeepers in higher rates. The farmers and growers are forced to use spray on wheat crop but the rise in prices of these articles have disturbed them badly. The farmers have urged the government to take note of the situation.

Latest News

More From Pakistan