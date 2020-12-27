Rise in prices of fertilizers, pesticides slammed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JARANWALA: Farmers Saturday criticised price hike in fertilizers and pesticides. Reportedly, farmers are buying urea and pesticide from dealers and shopkeepers in higher rates. The farmers and growers are forced to use spray on wheat crop but the rise in prices of these articles have disturbed them badly. The farmers have urged the government to take note of the situation.