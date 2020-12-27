Accident claims life

PAKPATTAN: A motorcyclist was crushed to death in an accident near Chak 13-SP on Saturday. Reportedly, Ghulam Dastgir, Muhammad Ashraf and Muhammad Saeed were on their way by a bike when bus hit them. As a result, Ghulam Dastgir died on the spot while two others sustained injuries. Police have registered a case against the bus driver.

GAS LOADSHEDDING: People have shown concern over gas loadshedding in the city here. The people expressed deep concern over the issue and said that they were facing problems due to gas loadshedding in their localities. The women said that they face problems while cooking food especially at the time of breakfast for their children in the morning time. The people said that they were forced to purchase food from outside which was additional financial burden on them. They demanded the authorities look into the matter to resolve it.