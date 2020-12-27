Youth kidnapped from Wahdat Colony

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 25-year-old youth was kidnapped from Wahdat Colony Saturday.
The victim identified as Tajammul responded to the door bell and as he came out of his house he was kidnapped by some unidentified persons.
The kidnapee’s father Shaukat Ali is a superintendent at the Civil Secretariat.
Wahdat Colony Police Station registered a case against the kidnappers.