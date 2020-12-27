close
Sun Dec 27, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2020

Youth kidnapped from Wahdat Colony

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 27, 2020

LAHORE: A 25-year-old youth was kidnapped from Wahdat Colony Saturday.

The victim identified as Tajammul responded to the door bell and as he came out of his house he was kidnapped by some unidentified persons.

The kidnapee’s father Shaukat Ali is a superintendent at the Civil Secretariat.

Wahdat Colony Police Station registered a case against the kidnappers.

