Opp’s movement has come to an end: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that the PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz must get her record correct as she was not sent to jail by Prime Minister Imran Khan, but she was part of a global-level Panama case.

In response to Maryam’s statement, Fawad Chaudhry said people are asking what are the sources of income if the London apartments were owned by Maryam. He said Sharifs owns properties worth billions. He said Maryam has no experience in politics and she always talks in anger. He said Maryam talks in a bitter mode and vents anger on institutions.

Fawad Chaudhry said the politics of Maryam stands on enmity with Imran Khan that is why people have rejected her. He said the PDM is falling apart as the PPP has distanced itself from the narrative of Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He said after the JUI-F, the PML-N will also disintegrate. He said the politics of Maryam has dealt a fatal blow to the PML-N.