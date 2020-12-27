Three rape cases registered after protest

KASUR: On the order of Sheikhupura RPO Inam Waheed, Serai Mughal police on Saturday registered three rape cases while the SHO of the police station was suspended for negligence.

Sheikhupura RPO Inam Waheed was informed that the Serai Mughal police was not registering rape cases of minor girls. To it, the RPO reached Serai Mughal and met the affected parents and the victims and listened to their complaints. The RPO ordered registration of three rape cases on the spot.

The police also arrested an alleged suspect Yaseen. The RPO also suspended Serai Mughal police SHO Rab Nawaz for showing negligence and carelessness.

According to the police sources, the culprits would be determined after watching CCTV footages.

It is pertinent to mention here that the locals had staged a demonstration and blocked road against the police for not registering rape cases on Friday.

MEETING: A meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held to review the performance of development schemes at the DC Office here on Saturday.

MNA Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai presided over the meeting while Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed Ali, DPO Imran Kishore and district heads of all government departments were also present.

The meeting reviewed the police performance and law and order situation, ongoing schemes under various development programmes, roads construction and maintenance, health, education, Wapda, Sui gas, irrigation, health, polio and coronavirus prevention and dengue prevention activities.