Crackdown launched on squatters

JHANG: Tehsil Revenue Administration Saturday launched a crackdown on state land squatters in Satellite Town. The state land grabbers have constructed buildings on the government land and also have rented out commercial buildings to different people. The crackdown was launched near Kalma Chowk with the assistance of the city police and municipality staff. They government officials demolished a restaurant, service station and other commercial outlets. According to sources, empty plots, playgrounds and greenbelts of Satellite Town are under administrative control of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) whose district office is also situated in the same area. On the directives of the Punjab Chief Minister the action was launched by Anti-Corruption Establishment and Revenue Department. When contacted, PHATA Deputy Director Saeed said greenbelts and playgrounds of Satellite Town had been handed over to local municipality.