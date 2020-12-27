Efforts underway to address issues of malnutrition

KABIRWALA: Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Saturday said the district administration was engaged in efforts to address issues of malnutrition. Addressing a meeting, the DC said following the directives of the Punjab government the district administration endlessly was engaged in efforts to address malnutrition in the district. He said micro feeding units had been installed in 18 flour mills to cope with malnutrition in children. He also urged the district administration to ensure the supply of fortified flour in market. He said according to a recently released national nutrition survey, one-thirds of households in the district cannot afford a nutritious diet while only three per cent of children receive the right quality and quantity of food.

District Coordinator IRMNCH Dr. Shehzad Sarwar, District Coordinator Planning and Development Shaib Hafeez, District Population Welfare Officer Mujeeb Rabbani, MS Dr Majeed Bhatti and CEO Education Altaf Hussain attended the meeting. Medical Superintendent DHQ Dr Majeed Bhatti told the meeting that as many as four out of 10 under five children were stunted in the country while nearly 13pc of children between the age of two and five years suffer from some form of functional disability.