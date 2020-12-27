Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred one Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on Saturday. The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Kanigam area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported. Earlier, two Indian troops were injured in an attack in the same area. The operation continued till the last reports came in.