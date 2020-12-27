PAF C-130 delivers 2nd consignment of assistance to Niger

ISLAMABAD: On the special instructions of the Government of Pakistan, second PAF C-130 aircraft reached Niamey to deliver relief goods for flood affected people of Niger.

The two C-130 aircraft have airlifted more than 34,000lbs of relief goods to the brotherly country. The relief goods were received at Niamey by caretaker Foreign Minister of Niger Marou Adamou along with numerous government and military dignitaries from Niger.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Niger Ahmed Ali Sirohey was also present at the occasion, who reflected over historical bonds of trust and amity between the two countries.